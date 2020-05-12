Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia: Putin's spokesman hospitalised with coronavirus

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:43 IST
Russia: Putin's spokesman hospitalised with coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, “Yes, I've gotten sick. I'm being treated.” Peskov, 52, has been Putin's spokesman since 2008, but started working him with in the early 2000s.

Russians who have the virus but light or no symptoms of illness are allowed to stay home, and it wasn't immediately clear if Peskov's hospitalization reflects the gravity of his condition or was an extra precaution. Reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 “at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.” It was not clear whether it means the two were in the same room, as Putin has been conducting all his meetings via teleconference in recent weeks.

Since early in the outbreak, the Russian president minimized meetings and switched to holding daily video calls with Cabinet members and aides. Peskov's announcement comes just a day after Putin said Russia was successful in slowing down infections and announced easing some of the nationwide lockdown restrictions.

Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. Hours before Putin made televised remarks Monday about ending the country's partial economic lockdown, health officials reported a daily record of over 11,600 new cases. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed on April 30 that he had tested positive for the virus and planned to self-isolate. Putin asked the prime minister to call him after checking into a hospital.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh Administrator reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and screening and medical testing facilities in the Union Territory. Singh held a meeting with senior state officials to discuss...

Italian police nab mafiosi to thwart pandemic exploitation

Italian police have arrested 91 suspected mobsters in a probe of money-laundering and extortion in a bid to thwart Sicilys Cosa Nostra from exploiting economic woes triggered by the pandemic. Hundreds of Financial Guard police officers fann...

Russian President's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus, which has so far infected more than four million people worldwide. Yes, I am sick and receiving treatment, Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.The news a...

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams endorses Biden for U.S. president

Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for U.S. president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate change, economic recovery and voting rights...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020