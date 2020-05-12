Left Menu
Jharkhand BJP forms 2 committees to help migrant workers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:38 IST
The Jharkhand BJP has formed two committees to serve food and provide medical aid to migrant workers who are coming back to the state by road after the Centre relaxed lockdown norms to facilitate their return, a senior party leader said on Tuesday. Party's Lok Sabha member Annapurna Devi has been appointed as convenor of the 'Quarantine Centre Relief Committee' while another party MP P N Singh has been appointed as convenor of the 'Highway Relief Team'.

Food packets would be distributed among the migrant workers who are returning by road, and ambulance services would be provided to them if such a need arose, another party leader said. "The country has succeeded in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus during nationwide lockdown. But small negligence in the coming days could land the state into crisis, so the party has set up the two committees to serve thousands of labourers on national highways," BJPs state unit president Deepak Prakash said in a statement.

BJPs general secretary (Organisation), Dharampal Singh, said that the global pandemic has hurt the poor and migrant workers the most. "They are facing double-trouble - saving themselves from the infection and being compelled to come back home due to financial distress and family responsibilities - the BJP will assist them on the national highways in this time of distress," Singh said in a statement.

If required, party workers would arrange for vehicles to transport them to their native villages, he said..

