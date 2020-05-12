Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life will never be same for everyone due to changes triggered by pandemic: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:38 IST
Life will never be same for everyone due to changes triggered by pandemic: Naidu
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu spoke to people from different walks of life and with several veteran politicians including LK Advani and Manmohan Singh during the lockdown, saying the "virtual seclusion" period provided a rare opportunity to reflect on life and connect with friends. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Naidu said, "Life will never be the same for everyone in the wake of the changes triggered by the pandemic at the individual as well as the societal level." Naidu said while the lockdown disrupted daily routines, it has also provided a rare opportunity to sit back and reflect on life and connect with relatives and friends.

"Seeking to make the best use of this window provided by lockdown, I endeavored on a 'Mission Connect'. I made hundreds of telephone calls to speak to my friends, longtime associates, acquaintances -- old and new -- relatives, MPs, spiritual leaders and journalists to enquire about their wellbeing and exchange views," he said. The Vice President said the exercise was very satisfying for him.

"This virtual seclusion also provided with an opportunity to speak to several veterans like L K Advani, M M Joshi, Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, A K Antony, Shanta Kumar, Ram Naik, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Keshubhai Patel," he said. Naidu said he also spoke to personalities from different walks of life including MS Swaminathan, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, Jupudi Hymavathiamma, Turlapati Kutumba Rao and P V Chalapathi Rao and others.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said he also interacted with chief ministers, governors, leaders of various political parties in both houses of Parliament and all MPs of the Rajya Sabha. "I am happy to note that the MPs are actively engaged in the fight against Coronavirus. They have initiated several welfare measures and are supporting various humanitarian initiatives being taken up by both the governments and civil society," he said in the post.

Many parliamentarians from time-to-time have assisted relief activities during natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, and droughts in their areas, Naidu said, adding that he is confident that their past experiences will come in handy in the fight against coronavirus. Naidu said for the first time since his marriage in 1970, he is spending significant amount of time at home with his wife Ushamma.

"My wife, in particular, is savoring every moment of our togetherness. I never spent more than a week at home. For the first time since our marriage in 1970, I am spending significant amount of time with my wife Ushamma," he said. The Vice President said he is also delighted to have spoken with people at Udayagiri in Nellore, from where he started his political journey.

Naidu said that during the lockdown, he has been holding meetings with senior officers of the Rajya Sabha and the Vice President's Secretariat from time-to-time at the Upa-Rashtrapathi Niwas while ensuring everyone followed social distancing norms. He said he is confident that the country will overcome the present crisis.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has not halted Iranian oil production -oil minister

The coronavirus outbreak has not stopped oil production in Iran, the official IRNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.The ministry has made strenuous efforts not to halt production in the oil industry while ...

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421: Health official.

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421 Health official....

Judges may hear cases from courtrooms via video conferencing from next week: SC

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that as part of a pilot project, the judges may come to courtrooms in the apex court premises from next week to hold judicial proceedings through video conferencing. The apex court has been holding proceedi...

Chandigarh Administrator reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and screening and medical testing facilities in the Union Territory. Singh held a meeting with senior state officials to discuss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020