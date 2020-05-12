Country disappointed by PM Modi's failure to address migrants' woes

The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address as one that gave the country a headline and said the nation is disappointed by his "failure" to address the woes of millions of migrants. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the mammoth heartbreaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return.

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE," he said on Twitter. "When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt help of people', the nation and Congress party will respond.

"India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he said in a series of tweets. His colleague Manish Tewari also tweeted, "PMs speech can be summed up in one word - HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS." Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, welcomed the financial package announced by the prime minister.

"The financial package announced by PM Modi ji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this. Now when details emerge, we would know exactly how different sectors would benefit," he tweeted. Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party had asked for a fiscal injection last month and gave comparative figures of other countries and bemoaned a measly 0.7 per cent of GDP. "If substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10 pc of GDP, it would be great. Both God and devil lie in details, not available. 10 pc should be additional, not counting old pre corona schemes," he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Hoping that the Rs 20 lakh crore package is not scripted with same pen which was used to make the promises of giving everyone Rs 15 Lakh, cleaning 'Maa Ganga', bringing back black money in 100 days, transforming Varanasi into Kyoto and ending terrorism with demonetization." In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India. In a televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the details about the fourth phase of the lockdown will be made known before May 18, adding it will be different from the earlier phases.