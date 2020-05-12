Left Menu
Congress leaders seek details of special economic package but speak in different voices on announcement by PM Modi

Congress leaders on Tuesday said they will await details of special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but spoke on in different voices on the announcement itself with party leader Anand Sharma welcoming it while another party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that the Prime Minister failed to address the woes of millions of migrant workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sharma said the announcement of an overall package of Rs 20 lakh crore will help revive the economy in the crisis created by COVID-19.

"Welcoming PM's announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lac crore and will wait for the details. This will help in reviving the economy and reassuring for the micro, small and medium enterprises in urgent need of financial support for worker's wages," Sharma said in a tweet. "Hope the poor, migrant workers who have lost livelihood and incomes and suffered the most will get relief," he added.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted before the PM's address, had urged him to directly transfer at least Rs 7,500 to the accounts of migrant labourers to support them during COVID-19 crisis. Congress leader Abishek Manu Singhvi said in a tweet that if substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10 per cent of GDP, it would be great.

"Asked 4fiscal injection last month. Gave comparative figs of other countries and bemoaned measly 0.7 per cent of GDP. If substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10% of GDP, it would b great. both God and devil lie in details, nt available. 10% shd be Addl not counting old precorona schemes," he said. Surjewala said Modi's remarks had given the media a headline but Congress will respond when the "blank page" is filled.

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a Headline. When the "blank page" is filled with "Heartfelt Help of People", the Nation and Congress Party will respond," he said in a tweet. "Dear PM, the mammoth heart breaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return. India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity & failure to address the woes of millions of MigrantWorkers !" he added.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced special economic package for various sections including the poor and MSMEs as he called for making the country self-reliant. "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (self-reliant India campaign). The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," he said. (ANI)

