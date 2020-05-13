Naidu welcomes special eco package announced by PM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the COVID-hit economy, saying it will go a long way in overcoming challenges posed by the pandemic

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. "Bold reforms are the need of the hour to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," Naidu wrote on Twitter. The vice president said he is sure that the "timely economic package will go long way in overcoming challenges posed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic." PTI NAB DVDV