Justices hear election year cases over 'faithless electors'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:13 IST
The Supreme Court is taking up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization. Wednesday is the court's final day of arguments by telephone in May, with live-streamed audio, and deals with whether presidential electors are bound to support popular-vote winners in their states or can opt for someone else. Arguments had been scheduled for the courtroom in April but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a contest with a razor-thin margin. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia require presidential electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway. Under the Constitution, the country elects the president indirectly, with voters choosing people who actually cast an Electoral College ballot for president. It takes 270 votes to win.

The issue arose in lawsuits filed by three Hillary Clinton electors in Washington state and one in Colorado who refused to vote for her despite her popular vote win in both states. In so doing, they hoped to persuade enough electors in states won by Donald Trump to choose someone else and deny Trump the presidency. The federal appeals court in Denver ruled that electors can vote as they please, rejecting arguments that they must choose the popular-vote winner. In Washington, the state Supreme Court upheld a $1,000 fine against the three electors and rejected their claims.

In all, there were 10 faithless electors in 2016, including a fourth in Washington, a Democratic elector in Hawaii and two Republican electors in Texas. In addition, Democratic electors who said they would not vote for Clinton were replaced in Maine and Minnesota. Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig, who favors broad reforms to voting, redistricting and the way campaigns are funded, is representing the electors at the Supreme Court. Lessig briefly sought the 2016 Democratic nomination and called for presidential electors to support Clinton because she won the national popular vote four years ago.

The Campaign Legal Center, which also supports campaign finance and redistricting reforms, warned in a legal filing that a high court ruling that electors are free agents creates the "possibility that presidential campaigns and outside groups could direct large sums of money to crucial or wavering electors." The closest Electoral College margin in recent years was in 2000, when Republican George W. Bush received 271 votes to 266 for Democrat Al Gore. One elector from Washington, D.C., left her ballot blank. The Supreme Court played a decisive role in that election, pending a recount in Florida, where Bush held a 537-vote margin out of 6 million ballots cast.

