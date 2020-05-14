Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court justices worry about 'chaos' in Electoral College dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:13 IST
U.S. Supreme Court justices worry about 'chaos' in Electoral College dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Supreme Court justices on Wednesday indicated skepticism toward whether "electors" in the complex Electoral College system for choosing U.S. presidents may disregard laws directing them to back the candidate who prevails in their state's popular vote. If enough electors do so, it could upend an election, or, as some of the justices suggested, cause "chaos."

During arguments in two closely watched cases from Colorado and Washington state, the justices signaled concern for safeguarding states' ability to remove electors who have been bribed to vote for a particular candidate. But the justices also pressed lawyers for the states on whether there are any limits on their powers to control how electors vote. The arguments were held less than six months before the Nov. 3 election in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden challenges Republican President Donald Trump.

The litigation involves the presidential election system set out in the U.S. Constitution in which the winner is determined not by amassing a majority in the national popular vote but by securing a majority of electoral votes allotted to the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The cases involve so-called faithless electors who defied pledges to support Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Electoral College even though she won the popular vote in their states. The justices must decide if states can penalize faithless electors with actions including monetary fines or removal from the role.

Colorado and Washington's state are among the 48 states - Maine and Nebraska excepted - with winner-takes-all systems awarding all electors to the candidate who wins the state's popular vote. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have laws governing how electors vote. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito wondered whether giving electors free reign "would lead to chaos" in instances in which an election is very close and "the rational response of the losing political party ... would be to launch a massive campaign to try to influence electors."

The plaintiffs said the Constitution lets them exercise independent judgment to prevent unfit candidates from taking office. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas told a lawyer representing Colorado's electors that a faithless elector "can suddenly say, 'I'm going to vote for Frodo Baggins,'" referring to the fictional hero in J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novel Lord of the Rings.

The Electoral College vote, held weeks after the general election, is often overlooked as a mere formality. But in 2016, 10 of the 538 electors voted for someone other than the winner of their states' popular vote, a number could have changed the outcome in five previous presidential elections. Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser said faithless electors threaten the integrity of American democracy, saying, "We urge this court to reject this dangerous time bomb and avoid a potential constitutional crisis."

Lead plaintiffs Bret Chiafalo and Micheal Baca were Democratic electors in Washington state and Colorado, respectively, who sought to persuade Republican electors to disregard their pledges and help deny Trump the presidency. They cast their ballots for moderate Republicans, not Clinton.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin spokesman got double-sided pneumonia from coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has got double-sided pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Speaking in an interview with the business daily Kommersant, Peskov said that he initially had only a small fever and was undergoing treatment...

Trump still wants negative interest rates, but says Fed Chair has improved

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he still strongly believes the Federal Reserve should have negative interest rates, but gave a modicum of approval to Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said earlier in the day the central bank would not lo...

Italy approves long-delayed economic stimulus package in coronavirus fight

The Italian government has approved a long-delayed, 55 billion-euro 59.6 billion stimulus package aimed at helping Italys battered businesses and struggling families survive the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had promised...

Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a 3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was dead on arrival.Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House.The Democratic prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020