Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says strong U.S. dollar is "great" -Fox Business Network

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:22 IST
Trump says strong U.S. dollar is "great" -Fox Business Network
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he supported a strong dollar, as the U.S. dollar index extended its gains one day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the idea of using negative interest rates despite Trump's vocal support.

"It's a great time to have a strong dollar ... Everybody wants to be in the dollar because we kept it strong. I kept it strong," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network. The dollar index on Thursday extended its gains, rising 0.3% to a three-week high of 100.47.

On Wednesday the head of the U.S. central bank, in a closely watched speech, offered a sobering assessment of the U.S. economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has battered global markets. "There is a sense, growing sense I think, that the recovery may come more slowly than we would like," Powell said, making a direct appeal for Congress to do more to address the crisis. At the same time, he said negative interest rates are "not something that we are considering."

Trump on Thursday told the television network that he "could live both ways" regarding the dollar's strength, but said he supported it for now. "From a trade standpoint, it's tougher. But from a country standpoint and an inflation standpoint - you don't have inflation, you don't have problems," he said. "Right now it's good to have a strong dollar. Right now having a strong dollar is a great thing."

Trump previously has called on the Fed to push rates into negative territory as a way to limit dollar strength and keep U.S. exports competitive.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

Work from home may become a new normal post-lockdown for government employees to ensure social distancing norms till the coronavirus pandemic is checked. Draft guidelines in this regard have been circulated by the Personnel Ministry to all ...

Will ensure screams of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the countrys flagThere is dense darkness and these are difficult times, hav...

Maintain office environment during video-conference meetings: Govt to officials

Government officials, working from home, have to be dressed properly and maintain all norms of office environment while attending video-conference during and after the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A draft guidelines have b...

Emami-Nuvoco cement deal on track

At a time when several deals are falling apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emami Cement Limited and the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited on Thursday said their Rs 5,500 crore acquisition pact is on track. Nuvoco Vistas, formerly Lafa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020