Oppn against Karnataka govt's proposed ordinance on APMC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:22 IST
Opposition parties, including the JDS on Thursday came out against the Karnataka government's proposal to amend the laws governing the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), claiming that the move would curtail its powers and also affect the farmers' interests. The state cabinet to meet this evening is likely to clear an ordinance, which according to government sources is aimed at bringing in reforms to facilitate market access for farmers and usher in APMC reforms.

Terming as "incorrect" the government's move to amend APMC Act through an ordinance at a time when the state was fighting COVID-19, JDS Supremo Deve Gowda in a series of tweets said the government should withdraw it as it was being done without consulting the farmer community and discussing in the assembly. Expressing apprehension that farmers will fall prey to exploitation of capitalists and multinational companies if APMC laws were diluted, he said, there will no protection for ryots if this was done.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has warned government of agitation if it goes ahead with the ordinance. Describing the step as 'submission' to multinational companies, he said, subjecting farmers to such a risk amounts to "breaking our own back bone." Alleging that the state government was bringing the amendment at the behest of the Centre, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said it was against the Constitution as agriculture was the state subject.

The move will destroy the agriculture sector, he claimed. The state government is said to have taken the ordinance route to amend the APMC Act following the Centre's suggestion to adopt its Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017.

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have already made amendments to the APMC Act. The proposed amendment to agriculture produce marketing committee laws is aimed at removing restrictions on sale of farm produce and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere.

Recently, Governor Vajubai Vala had returned the ordinance citing procedural reasons, and had asked the cabinet approve it first. The government had earlier planned to take post-facto approval from the Cabinet for the ordinance.

The cabinet is also likely to approve an ordinance to amend labour laws in the state..

