Cabinet post disputes delay Israeli government inauguration

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:08 IST
Cabinet post disputes delay Israeli government inauguration

The planned inauguration on Thursday of an Israeli unity government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been postponed until Sunday, in last-minute wrangling over cabinet appointments, an official statement said. Under a coalition deal with his former election rival, centrist Benny Gantz, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months before the former armed forces chief replaces him.

Gantz had agreed to the delay in order to give Netanyahu more time to allocate cabinet posts to Netanyahu's Likud party members, a joint statement said. Their unity government deal ends more than a year of political deadlock in which three inconclusive elections were held. (Writing by Maayan Lubell Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

