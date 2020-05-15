COVID-19: Rahul takes dig at govt's preparedness

COVID-19: Rahul takes dig at govt's preparednessPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:48 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the coronavirus on Friday, saying the "geniuses" at the Niti Aayog had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from May 16
"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. "I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he said on Twitter
The Congress leader also posted a graph projected by the government at the time.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Niti Aayog
- Govt
ALSO READ
There will have to be rethinking on everything in global economy once we are out of this pandemic: Rajan to Rahul Gandhi.
India needs Rs 65,000 crore to feed the poor during pandemic and can afford to do that: Raghuram Rajan in dialogue with Rahul Gandhi.
Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi
India can find opportunity for its industry and supply chain in world: can help make its voice heard in global order: Rajan to Rahul Gandhi.
Social harmony is a public good; we cannot afford to have our houses divided in times when challenges are big: Rajan to Rahul Gandhi