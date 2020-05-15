Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rahul takes dig at govt's preparedness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:48 IST
COVID-19: Rahul takes dig at govt's preparedness

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the coronavirus on Friday, saying the "geniuses" at the Niti Aayog had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from May 16

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. "I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he said on Twitter

The Congress leader also posted a graph projected by the government at the time.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea seeking clarity on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India RBI on a plea seeking clarification whether all non-banking finance companies are eligible for loan moratorium or not. The plea, filed by the...

Pakistan's Ferozsons to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Pakistan will soon start production of the antiviral drug remdesivir, which has shown promise in treating the novel coronavirus, the countrys top health official and a pharmaceutical companys chief executive announced on Friday.Production s...

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

Two weeks into the reopening of Texas, coronavirus cases are climbing. New outbreaks still crop up. And at Gueros Taco Bar in Austin, which offers the occasional celebrity sighting, a log of every diner and where they sat is begrudgingly in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020