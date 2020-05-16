Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billionaire Bloomberg considers massive spend in support of Biden - CNBC

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:05 IST
Billionaire Bloomberg considers massive spend in support of Biden - CNBC

Billionaire and former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering a major spending blitz to back Joe Biden’s White House bid, CNBC reported on Friday. The former New York mayor plans on spending more than $250 million to help Biden, but it is not clear whether the money will go to pro-Biden Super PACS, Biden's joint fundraising effort with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or another independent group, the network reported, citing people familiar with the conversations.

Former Vice President Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Trump each raised roughly $60 million in April, but Trump and the Republicans hold a sizable money advantage. The Biden campaign declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the spending.

Bloomberg did not immediately respond to Reuters questions on the potential spending. Any major financial support from Bloomberg for Biden does not include what he could also put toward assisting congressional Democrats and the DNC, CNBC reported.

Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic nominating contests for president in March and quickly endorsed Biden. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,191 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,043 to 85,990.The CDC ...

Health News Roundup: Europe sees multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in children; FDA approves Bristol-Myers combo therapy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in childrenA new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and ki...

Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr has submitted the final report in the panels three-year Russia investigation to the intelligence community for a declassification review. The move came hours before he was to temporarily s...

US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei

The U.S. government imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, severely limiting its ability to use American technology to design and manufacture semiconductors produced for it abroad. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020