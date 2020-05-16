Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM3 MP-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENT 5 migrants dead, 19 injured as UP-bound truck overturns in MP Sagar (MP), May 16 (PTI) Five migrant workers going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra were killed and 19 others injured when the truck carrying them overturned on Sagar- Kanpur Road, about 70-km from the district headquarters, on Saturday morning, police said. .

BOM4 MP-VIRUS-LD DISTRICTS Nine districts in MP become coronavirus-free: Official Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) Nine districts in Madhya Pradesh, which had earlier reported COVID-19 cases, have now become coronavirus-free, a state government official has said. . BOM5 MH-OFFICER-DUTY IPS officer who gave travel nod to Wadhawans resumes work Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) An IPS officer, who was sent on compulsory leave by Maharashtra government for allowing tainted businessmen brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel during the lockdown, has resumed work after a panel probing the matter exonerated him, a senior official said. .

BOM6 MH-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-DESHMUKH 'First trains ferrying migrants to WB and Bihar leave Maha' Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The first trains carrying migrant workers to Bihar and West Bengal, which had so far disallowed labourers to come back, departed on Saturday from Maharashtra after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar spoke to respective CMs, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said. . BES2 MH-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-VEHICLES Migrants prefer trucks, tempos to return home; no distancing Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Even as special Shramik trains and buses are being run by the government to ferry stranded migrant labourers from Maharashtra and other states, most of them still prefer to travel in vehicles like trucks and tempos to return home, flouting the social distancing norms..