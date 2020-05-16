Left Menu
PM Modi knows how to handle 'storms': BJP responds to Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:31 IST
Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Saturday said the government has transferred cash into accounts of the poor and the needy during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown through various channels and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to handle "storms". Interacting with journalists of regional media, the Congress leader on Saturday pitched for direct cash transfer to the poor saying the government shouldn't act like “money lender”, and cautioned that “a storm is brewing” on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many.

Taking on the Congress leader, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it is easy to “forecast storm while standing under a light house on a beach”, but it is a different thing to face it. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the quality to face storms and take them head on. He sailed out the country smoothly when there was tsunami of corruption and policy-paralysis in 2014 due to misrule of the Congress-led UPA. So, Rahul Gandhi should be rest assured,” Patra said.

Underlining that the Modi government has achieved in the last six years what the Congress could not in its 70 years of rule, Patra said, “Those who were opposing AADHAAR and JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-mobile) trinity are today talking in favour of it. And to provide immediate relief, cash has been transferred in account of crores of poor through various channels.” Besides providing immediate help, the government has initiated various reforms which will ensure growth and employment to the poor, the BJP leader said..

