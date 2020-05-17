Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albanian protesters, police clash over theater demolition

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:05 IST
Albanian protesters, police clash over theater demolition

Albanian police clashed Sunday with opposition supporters who were protesting the demolition of the country's National Theater building in the capital. Police pulled a group of artists and some opposition leaders away from the building in Tirana early in the morning before heavy machinery started to bring it down.

The country is in a lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak and no mass gatherings are allowed. The government's decision to destroy the old National Theater, built by Italians when they occupied Albania during World War II, was opposed by artists and others who wanted it renovated instead. Workers started building the theater in 1938 and finished it the following year before it opened as a cultural center in 1940. Albania's government took the decision to tear it down two years ago and shuttered it. Actors and artists continued to use it even after that.

The theater had many names over the years. When it first opened, the Italians named it Savoia, and then during the German occupation it was called Movie Theater Kosova before being renamed the People's Theater during communist times and finally the National Theater. Hundreds of protesters continued to stay near the building still being demolished trying to break the police cordon and chanting “Down with the dictatorship!” President Ilir Meta denounced the move of the left-wing government of Prime Minister Edi Rama as “a constitutional, legal and moral crime.” In a Facebook post, the prime minister compared old and renovated views from the capital, saying, “They cannot stop Tirana!” A statement from the European Union office in Tirana deplored the demolition of the theater at a time when they had called for negotiations with civil society, and for political parties to avoid “an escalation of the situation.” Police said 37 people, including a journalist, were briefly detained before being released and reminded that mass gatherings were prohibited because of the virus outbreak.

Two policemen were injured and television stations showed a blooded citizen too. Television footage showed Monika Kryemadhi, leader of a small opposition party and wife of the country's president, being put into a police van. The position of president is mostly a ceremonial post in Albania. Kryemadhi was later freed.

The leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, urged residents to topple the government over the theater's destruction. Basha called on all citizens to start nationwide protests “to get rid of this bandit and this great evil,” adding that demonstrations would be held “respecting the hygienic conditions.” Albania, which earlier this year got approval from the EU to launch full membership negotiations to join the bloc, has been in a tense political situation since last year when opposition parties left their seats in the parliament.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan: India welcomes power-sharing deal between Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah

India on Sunday welcomed the power-sharing deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah after months of a bitter dispute over the results of last years presidential election that pushed the country into a polit...

FIR against Cong leader for violating lockdown restrictions as migrants gather seeking help

The Delhi&#160;police on Sunday registered a case against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Kumar for allegedly violating lockdown norms and arrested him from his residence in east Delhi, officials said.&#160; Kumar was late...

Migrant worker dies of snake bite in C'garh quarantine centre

A 31-year-old migrant worker died after being bitten by a snake at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarhs Mungeli district on Sunday morning, officials said. The incident took place in Kirna village under Kotwali police station limits, Mungel...

India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

India on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31, as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants. Schools, malls and other public places will remain mostly closed, though rules will be rela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020