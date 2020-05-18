Left Menu
UP govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's request to allow buses for migrants arranged by Congress

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant labourers.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:57 IST
UP govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's request to allow buses for migrants arranged by Congress
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant labourers. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi wrote to the personal secretary of Gandhi informing her in this regard and also sought details of the 1,000 buses.

Earlier, the Congress leader had requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the buses arranged by her party, to enter the State in order to take migrant labourers to their homes. Gandhi took to Twitter and posted a video featuring buses queued up in a row.

"Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of migrants and labourers are walking in the heat. Please give permission CM Yogi Adityanath ji, let us help our brothers and sisters," Gandhi wrote. In another tweet, she wrote, "Respected Chief Minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing on the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants, without eating anything, are walking towards their homes. Let us help them, give permission to our buses." (ANI)

