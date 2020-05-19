Priyanka Gandhi thanks UP CM for permission to run 1,000 buses for migrants to UP govt
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for permission to run 1000 buses to take migrant workers to their native places.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:30 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for permission to run 1000 buses to take migrant workers to their native places. "We thank you for giving permission to run 1000 buses, whose cost is being borne by Congress, to help thousands of brothers and sisters walking in Uttar Pradesh. I want to assure you on behalf of UP Congress that we will stand with the brothers and sisters suffering due to coronavirus and lockdown. We will stand with them in difficulty," she said in a tweet.
Earlier, Sandeep Singh, personal secretary of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responded to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi's letter and provided him a list of 1,000 buses arranged by the party to help migrants stranded due to lockdown reach their native places. Singh thanked Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath for accepting Gandhi's proposal.
The Congress leader had requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to allow the buses arranged by Congress to take migrant labourers to their homes. Gandhi had earlier posted a video featuring buses queued up in a row. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- UP Congress
- Yogi Adityanath
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- CM
- Sandeep Singh
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets Centre for charging train fare from migrant workers returning home
51 samples test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU Lucknow
Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for stranded labourers returning to UP
Uttar Pradesh: UPSCIDC to work in two shifts to maintain social distancing
Better efforts needed at all levels in fight against COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath