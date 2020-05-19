Defecting French lawmakers deprive Macron of outright parliament majority

Defectors from Emmanuel Macron's ruling party announced the creation of a new group in France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday, depriving the president of an outright majority and raising pressure for more left-wing policies.

The defecting members of parliament launched their new "Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity" (EDS) group, featuring high-profile politicians including one-time Macron loyalists Cedric Villani and Paula Forteza.

Macron's party, formed after the former investment banker won the presidency in May 2017, has suffered a string of defections in recent months by parliamentarians frustrated by his tight grip on decision-making and his pro-business policies.