'Missing' posters of Kamal Nath, his son appear in MP's Chhindwara

'Missing' posters of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath have been put up in Chhindwara amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:59 IST
A poster of Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath put up in Chhindwara. Image Credit: ANI

'Missing' posters of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath have been put up in Chhindwara amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Kamal Nath is an MLA from the Chhindwara Vidhan Sabha seat, while Nakul Nath is a Member of Parliament from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

"The people of Chhindwara are searching for the missing Chhindwara MLA and MP during this time of crisis. Whosoever gets them to Chhindwara will be given a cash reward of Rs 21,000," read the posters put up in area. However, the name of publisher has not been mentioned in the posters. (ANI)

