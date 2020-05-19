Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, UP CM indulging in 'cheap politics'; not allowing our buses to ferry migrants: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:49 IST
BJP, UP CM indulging in 'cheap politics'; not allowing our buses to ferry migrants: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of indulging in "cheap politics" by not allowing its buses to ferry migrants stranded at the borders. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged Adityanath to come to the aid of migrants and immediately grant permission to 1,000 buses made available by the Congress in this regard and not "create hurdles instead".

He also accused the chief minister of being insensitive and inhumane by embroiling migrants in cheap and petty politics. "Kindly put a stop on cheap politics and not be insensitive and inhumane towards the plight of migrants. Kindly allow buses to ply migrants home and help them instead of embroiling them in cheap and petty politics," Surjewala told a press conference through video conferencing.

Another spokesperson Surpriya Shrinate alleged that RTOs were now threatening bus owners of buses made available by the Congress and said on the one side the Uttar Pradesh government was giving permission and on the other it was creating hurdles. "This is clear double standards," she said. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the Uttar Pradesh government was insensitive towards migrants' plight and was unnecessarily creating hurdles in ferrying them safely back home.

Another party leader Rajeev Satav said it is clear that the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh were only indulging in cheap politics and this was an example of their "failed governance". There has been a back and forth exchange of communication over plying of 1,000 buses to ferry migrants home, after the Congress made available a list of buses, but the Uttar Pradesh government sought their inspection in Lucknow and then at Gautam Budh Nagar and Noida. The Uttar Pradesh government has also alleged that some of the bus numbers given by the Congress are of two-wheelers and three-wheelers..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin says seeing large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he is continuing to see large unemployment numbers and other negative economic indicators during the second quarter, but the situation is expected to improve as the U.S. economy st...

One CRPF, 3 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday said that one new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the force, while three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by BSF. One positi...

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Adjusted for a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid...

WTO: India pushes for building broadband infra, digital skills in LDCs, developing countries

India has made a case for capacity building of developing and least-developed countries in areas like digital skills and broadband infrastructure, under the World Trade Organisation WTO, rather than negotiating binding rules on e-commerce a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020