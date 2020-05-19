Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEWSMAKER-Case of murdered wife claims turbulent career of veteran Lesotho PM

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:06 IST
NEWSMAKER-Case of murdered wife claims turbulent career of veteran Lesotho PM

The murder of his estranged wife during a well-publicised love triangle proved one problem too many for Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who survived repeated security crises to become Lesotho's dominant politician but resigned on Tuesday.

His replacement, Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro, is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday Thabane's departure brings down the curtain on a career marked by exile, political feuding, intrigue and strains with the military.

Thabane leaves nearly three years into a second term that began when he was sworn in -- two days after gunmen shot his estranged second wife Lipolelo dead in her car. Two months after Lipolelo's death, he married his long-time lover, Maesaiah. This year, police charged Maesaiah with assassinating Lipolelo. They have also accused Thabane of being involved, although they have not brought charges to court.

Both he and Maesaiah have repeatedly denied having anything to do with killing Lipolelo. But the charges plunged the country into turmoil, and voices in Thabane's own party began pushing for him to leave. It is not the first time Thabane, a stocky, shaven-headed figure fond of quoting Bible passages, has been at the centre of intrigue -- in 2014, he fled the kingdom to neighbouring South Africa after accusing the military of staging a coup.

South African security forces escorted him back, one of many times tiny Lesotho, with 2 million people, has drawn its bigger neighbour into its political turmoil. Thabane was born on May 28, 1939, in what was then Britain's colony of Basutoland, composed of mountains running along South Africa's Drakensberg range.

MILITARY JUNTA He began his career in the civil service in 1966, the year of Lesotho's independence. He stayed there for two decades before the military seized power in a 1986 coup, one of several since independence.

The military junta promoted him, making him foreign, and then information, minister. Thabane helped negotiate a return to civilian rule and repatriation of exiles, culminating in 1993 elections. In the next poll, in 1998, he won a parliamentary seat and became foreign minister. Months later, accusations of electoral fraud triggered rioting, and Nelson Mandela, then South African president, deployed troops to try to quell it. They failed, pulling out after seven months.

In 2006, after several ministerial posts in the LCD ruling party, Thabane left to form the All Basotho Convention (ABC), enabling him to take power as prime minister in 2012. In the same year, he filed for divorce from his wife, Lipolelo, so he could marry Maesaiah. Lipolelo refused, and a very public spat erupted between them.

Thabane failed to retain his majority in a 2015 election. He resigned as premier before fleeing again to South Africa, whose security forces he saw as protection against his own military. He spent much of his time there, at his house in Ficksberg, until he won an election on June 3, 2017. Eleven days later, eight gunmen shot Lipolelo in the head, killing her instantly, police say. Two days after that, Thabane was sworn in as prime minister for a second time. (Editing by William Maclean and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Boy hangs self accidently in Gr Noida, woman's body found at Noida home

A 12-year-old boy died in Greater Noida allegedly after he accidentally hung himself with a gamchha, while a 29-year-old married woman ended her life at her home in Noida on Tuesday, police said. The boy lived with his parents in a JJ clus...

UP: Over dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks

More than a dozen migrants labourers including a child were gravely injured when a truck carrying about 45 of them collided head-on with another truck in Bilhaur area near here on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Nanamau, j...

FAA to mandate new safety-management tools for airplane manufacturers

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it would require Boeing Co and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt new safety-management tools in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. FAAs plan to begin the...

Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers

The labour ministry on Tuesday said employees can contribute more than the newly set limit of 10 per cent of basic wages to their provident fund PF for the next three months, but employers dont need to match the higher contributions. In a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020