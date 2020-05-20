Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Amarinder speaking BJP's language': Bhagwant Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:41 IST
'Amarinder speaking BJP's language': Bhagwant Mann
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for "speaking the language of the BJP" and not questioning the central government on any issue. "There is no such decision of the Centre that he has opposed and demanded Punjab's rights from them. Rather whatever they (Centre) say, he puts his signature and send it back to them," the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab chief told reporters here. "Captain sahab (Amarinder Singh) has been speaking the language of the BJP for a long time," he said. The Sangrur MP also asked Badals why were they maintaining a "stoic silence" when the established marketing system of Punjab and Haryana, considered to be the best in the world, was being "abolished" under 'one market and one nation' that allowed private players to gain entry into Punjab's mandis.

He said the Akalis had "bartered" the rights of Punjabis with their alliance partners to protect the ministerial berth of Harsimrat Kaur Badal. "Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal did not bring a single food processing project in the state," he alleged.

He described the economic stimulus package announced by the Centre as a "loan". "It should not be called package. It is a loan as more than 80 per cent of it is loan," he said.

He slammed the Centre for allowing private players to set up grain markets, saying it will hit the state-owned mandi board hard. "By delisting most of the agricultural commodities from the list of essential items, the Union government had given legal leeway to corporate families and moneylenders to hoard. The poor consumer and the farmers would have to pay heavy price for these anti-people decisions of the Modi government," he added.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

17 pc decline in global carbon emissions due to COVID-19 lockdown: Study

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has led to a steep fall in global carbon emissions by 17 per cent in early April as compared to 2019 levels with Indias emissions dropping by 26 per cent, according to a study. An international study publi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

French health chief: Air the house and disinfect after friends visit

People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, Frances health ministry chief said.Speaking fo...

Salvadoran lawmakers back law to restart economy in defiance of president

El Salvadors Congress overnight passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the countrys economy ahead of a June 6 target proposed by President Nayib Bukele, who quickly threatened to veto the legislation, saying it was too early. With 63 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020