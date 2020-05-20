'Amarinder speaking BJP's language': Bhagwant Mann

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for "speaking the language of the BJP" and not questioning the central government on any issue. "There is no such decision of the Centre that he has opposed and demanded Punjab's rights from them. Rather whatever they (Centre) say, he puts his signature and send it back to them," the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab chief told reporters here. "Captain sahab (Amarinder Singh) has been speaking the language of the BJP for a long time," he said. The Sangrur MP also asked Badals why were they maintaining a "stoic silence" when the established marketing system of Punjab and Haryana, considered to be the best in the world, was being "abolished" under 'one market and one nation' that allowed private players to gain entry into Punjab's mandis.

He said the Akalis had "bartered" the rights of Punjabis with their alliance partners to protect the ministerial berth of Harsimrat Kaur Badal. "Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal did not bring a single food processing project in the state," he alleged.

He described the economic stimulus package announced by the Centre as a "loan". "It should not be called package. It is a loan as more than 80 per cent of it is loan," he said.

He slammed the Centre for allowing private players to set up grain markets, saying it will hit the state-owned mandi board hard. "By delisting most of the agricultural commodities from the list of essential items, the Union government had given legal leeway to corporate families and moneylenders to hoard. The poor consumer and the farmers would have to pay heavy price for these anti-people decisions of the Modi government," he added.