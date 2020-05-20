Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Republican special election winners sworn into House

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:44 IST
2 Republican special election winners sworn into House

A former Navy pilot who captured a California congressional district from Democrats and a state legislator who retained a Republican-held Wisconsin seat joined the House on Tuesday, buoying a GOP seeking momentum for its uphill fight for the chamber's majority in this fall's elections. California's Mike Garcia and Wisconsin's Tom Tîffany, who won special elections last week to fill vacancies, are conservatives backed by President Donald Trump. Both will serve until Jan. 3, filling unexpired terms of lawmakers who resigned last year.

The two men stood side by side on the House floor as they were sworn into office by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. In this age of the coronavirus, they elbow-bumped afterward but did not wear face masks. Garcia's victory was more noteworthy.

Garcia's win came in a Los Angeles-area district that was among dozens of suburban seats that Democrats won from the GOP in 2018, catapulting them to House control. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had carried the district by 7 percentage points in 2016, and two years later Democrat Katie Hill won the seat by 9 points. But Garcia was elected last week by 10 points over Democrat Christy Smith, casting himself as an outsider against the state assemblywoman. He also raised about the same $2.3 million as Smith's campaign, unusual in an election cycle in which most Democratic candidates in competitive races are collecting significantly more in contributions.

Hill resigned last year after allegations that she'd had an inappropriate relationship with an aide. Republicans have touted Garcia's victory as a sign that their political fortunes are improving. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who leads the House GOP's campaign arm, has said it means his party can win the House.

But Democrats are still favored to retain House control and seem likely to keep most contested suburban seats this November. That's a reflection of how Trump's divisive rhetoric and erratic performance have alienated moderate suburban voters, especially women. Garcia and Smith will face each other again in November for a full two-year House term. Democrats are expecting a far higher turnout by Democratic voters in November, drawn to polling places by having Trump's name on the ballot.

Tiffany will represent a rural, conservative-leaning district in Wisconsin. He replaces former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, who said he left office to spend more time with his family. With Garcia and Tiffany joining the House, Democrats control the chamber 233-198, with one independent and three vacancies.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

17 pc decline in global carbon emissions due to COVID-19 lockdown: Study

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has led to a steep fall in global carbon emissions by 17 per cent in early April as compared to 2019 levels with Indias emissions dropping by 26 per cent, according to a study. An international study publi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

French health chief: Air the house and disinfect after friends visit

People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, Frances health ministry chief said.Speaking fo...

Salvadoran lawmakers back law to restart economy in defiance of president

El Salvadors Congress overnight passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the countrys economy ahead of a June 6 target proposed by President Nayib Bukele, who quickly threatened to veto the legislation, saying it was too early. With 63 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020