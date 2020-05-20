Trump threatens to cut off federal money for Michigan over mail-in voting

Trump threatens to cut off federal money for Michigan over mail-in votingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Michigan's plan to send mail-in voting applications to all voters in the state illegal, without citing a specific law, and threatened to withhold funding to the state.
"This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!" Trump wrote in a tweet.
