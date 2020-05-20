Left Menu
Attitude of UP govt over buses by Cong to ferry labourers unacceptable: Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that the attitude of the Uttar Pradesh government over the buses being provided by the Congress party to transport migrant labourers back to their homes in the state is unacceptable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:47 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that the attitude of the Uttar Pradesh government over the buses being provided by the Congress party to transport migrant labourers back to their homes in the state is unacceptable. "Even after seperation, there are 89 per cent buses available. Use them. You have spent this whole time segregating the buses. Are they even interested in transporting these migrant workers back to their homes? or are you only interesting in managing the headlines," Jha told ANI here.

He said that 879 buses have been found fit to transport the migrant workers. "Why are these buses not being used? We did not expect this politics. Earlier, we use to stay quiet on the migrant workers issue. We thought the state government will somehow manage. However, the attitude of the Uttar Pradesh government in the past 26 hours is unacceptable," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, earlier today, lashed out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses for stranded migrant workers saying it is for a political stunt. "There are many buses of Rajasthan government in the list of 1,000 buses which Congress claims to have arranged for migrant workers. 297 buses do not have fitness certificate, 98 are three-wheelers, cars and ambulances and 68 vehicles do not have any papers," Sharma had said.

Earlier, Priyanka had offered 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border back to their homes in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

