Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't play politics over migrants,learn from MP:CM to Priyanka

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:57 IST
Don't play politics over migrants,learn from MP:CM to Priyanka

Amid a war of words between the Congress and the UP government over plying of buses for migrants, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to not play the "worst politics" over labourers. He also asked her to visit Madhya Pradesh to "learn" about how labourers can be helped.

Hitting back, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday termed Chouhan's claims on well-being of migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh as a "joke and bunch of lies". Posting a series of tweets on Tuesday late night, Chouhan claimed that his government had made very "effective arrangements" for the migrant labourers in transit.

"Priyanka ji, if you really want to help the workers, come to Madhya Pradesh. See our arrangements here and learn, which will help you. You will not find any workers hungry, thirsty or walking on the land of Madhya Pradesh. We have made effective arrangements," Chouhan tweeted. In another tweet, Chouhan asked Gandhi Vadra to not use workers for "your worst kind of politics during the time of the COVID crisis".

"'Unki hai lagegi' (This will draw their curse). Along with them, this country and the world are also clearly seeing the difference between your words and deeds. Don't deceive but serve which is true politics," he said in another tweet. Reacting to the tweets on Wednesday, state Congress unit president Kamal Nath said Chouhan speaks a bunch of lies anyway.

"Shivraj ji, speak a lot of lies, but at least do not joke in the name of the labourers. You are talking about arrangements (for labourers) in Madhya Pradesh. Such a big lie. At least have some shame to not joke in the name of the workers," Nath said. He accused Chouhan of misrepresenting the ground situation about the migrants' crisis.

"Even today, all major roads and borders of the state are filled with thousands of migrant workers..some are walking barefoot with wounds on their feet while some are travelling on hand carts, bicycles, autos, trucks in a bid to return their homes," Nath said in a statement. Underlining the plight of migrant labourers, Nath stated that many died in accidents or due to starvation.

"A fraud in the name of buses has come to the light in Madhya Pradesh. The ground reality is contrary to the number of claims being made by the state government," he said. The Congress and the Uttar Pradesh government are locked in a war of words since Gandhi Vadra told chief minister Adityanath that the Congress had made available 1,000-odd buses to safely ferry migrants to their homes.

However, the Yogi government claimed that a list of 1,000 buses contained registration numbers of autorickshaws, cars and trucks. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Gandhi Vadra's secretary were booked by the police for 'forgery'.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

270 new coronavirus cases in MP, nine deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 270 new coronavirus cases -- 78 in Indore -- and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 5,735 and death toll to 267, health officials said. Chhatarpur district recorded its first two coronavirus cas...

Murders in Mexico reach record levels in first four months of 2020

Homicides in Mexico hit record levels in the first four months of 2020, climbing by 2.4 from the same period last year, official data showed on Wednesday, dealing a setback to the governments efforts to restore order. President Andres Manue...

India's Hero Group backs UK's Cycle to Work COVID-19 scheme

Indias Hero Motors Company HMC Group has backed the UKs new Cycle to Work scheme, launched as part of a wider plan to ease Britain out of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown without overcrowding the public transport network. Under the scheme, th...

German farmer jailed for drowning wife in liquid manure

A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure in 2018, after a court dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident. German news agency dpa reported that the Augsburg regional cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020