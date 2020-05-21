Nadda, Parmar express sorrow over ex-BJP MLA Verma's death

BJP president J P Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar have expressed their condolences over the demise of former legislator Rakesh Verma. BJP leader Verma had died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Nadda said he was very sad to learn about Verma's sudden demise, a BJP spokesperson quoted him as saying. In his condolence message, Nadda said Verma was his companion during student days and he started his political career with him in 1983. His absence will be felt immensely by the party, he added. Parmar said Verma had been active in politics for the last 35 years. He was a good orator and was associated with the poor, underprivileged and backward, he added.

Verma, who represented Theog assembly segment, was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Wednesday evening..