Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt putting in jail those helping migrant labourers: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:18 IST
UP govt putting in jail those helping migrant labourers: Priyanka Gandhi
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A day after the standoff between the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Congress over the latter's offer to provide 1,000 buses for migrants, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed those trying to help stranded laborers are being jailed and asked party workers to carry on with the fight. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was arrested twice on Wednesday -- first in Agra for sitting on a dharna to protest against UP government not granting permission to allow buses arranged for migrants by the Congress enter the state. He was granted bail by an Agra court and released, before being rearrested by a team of Lucknow police in a second case filed here in connection with the Congress' standoff with the state government.

"Have you seen the method of Yogi (Adityanath) government to fight the coronavirus epidemic? When the Congress arranged buses for migrant laborers, the Yogi government sent Uttar Pradesh Congress president to jail in a false case," Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the party, said in a message. The party's Uttar Pradesh unit's media convenor said Lallan Kumar said she asked the party workers not to be afraid and carry on the fight for the migrant workers. Gandhi said, "The entire nation is standing united to fight the epidemic but the UP government is putting those making arrangements of the bus, train tickets, food and ration for the laborers in jail." Referring to the 30th death anniversary of her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, she has said, "Rajiv Ji gave his life for the country. He loved Hindustan and its people. He could not see their pain. We have learned from him to help the weak." Lalan said that Priyanka Gandhi has called upon about 50,000 Congress workers of the state to raise their voices for the laborers through 'Facebook live' on Thursday against the "oppression", as that would be the "proper tribute for Rajiv Gandhi".

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

More work, little extra pay: Italian healthcare contractors outraged

Health workers and care providers in northern Italy are outraged by regional budget limits which they say have cut into payments despite a surge in work during the coronavirus emergency.When I received the message from Bergamo health servic...

Soccer-Matches without fans sadder than dancing with your sister - Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique is no fan of playing matches without spectators as leagues begin to return in empty stadiums after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing matches without supporters is sadder than dancing with your sister...

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj share pictures from 'roka' ceremony

Actor Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday made their relationship official with a roka ceremony. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair, where they were dressed ...

Gurdaspur administration withdraws order to depute school teachers at distilleries

The Gurdaspur district administration on Thursday withdrew an order to depute 24 government school teachers at distilleries and breweries to keep a tab on the supply of alcohol, following severe criticism from opposition parties and teacher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020