Left Menu
Development News Edition

China kicks off delayed annual Parliament session as COVID-19 abates

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:42 IST
China kicks off delayed annual Parliament session as COVID-19 abates
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China on Thursday kicked off its truncated annual political season with the commencement of a week-long meeting of the top advisory body, signaling the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced Beijing to postpone the session for two months. President Xi Jinping and other top leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) were present at the inaugural session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). It will be followed by the meeting of Parliament - the National People's Congress (NPC) - on Friday.

China's Parliament, comprising the CPPCC and the NPC, was due to be held in early March but put off as coronavirus, which broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, brought the country and later the world to a standstill. A truncated session will now be held for a week. Over 6,000 deputies from across the country would attend the sessions.

In Thursday's session, over 2,000 members of the CPPCC attended the meeting wearing masks. They paid silent tribute to the martyrs who died fighting COVID-19 and compatriots who lost their lives in the epidemic. Its members, who are mostly dominated by the ruling Communist Party of China, included top film stars like Jackie Chan.

The NPC often described as the rubber stamp Parliament with over 3,000 members, would pass a host of new legislation, including approval of Premier Li Keqiang's annual work report and the annual defense budget. The meetings are being held under unprecedented restrictions with the media personnel needed to undergo COVID-19 tests, wait for six hours for results after which they would be permitted to cover the proceedings from a press room through a video link.

Addressing the meeting, Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report to the political advisors who have gathered to discuss the major domestic political, economic and social issues and make proposals. Authorities have collected and submitted over 1,300 pieces of suggestions on the work related to COVID-19, he added.

As it opened up the country, including the worst-hit Wuhan where coronavirus first emerged, China is keen to demonstrate that it brought the virus under control in a short time and restored normalcy. Ahead of the CPPCC meeting, its spokesperson Guo Weimin told the media on Thursday that China brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control in a short period.

Guo said that by curbing the coronavirus in a short time China has effectively safeguarded people's lives and health, made solid progress in resuming work and production, and accelerated the restoration of normal social life and production. Such achievements have showcased the country's institutional advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics and demonstrated the excellent qualities of perseverance and solidarity of the Chinese nation, Guo said.

Altogether 4,634 people had died of the COVID-19 in China so far. As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland have reached 82,967, including 84 patients who were still being treated. China's economy, the world's second-biggest, plummeted by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The future of China's multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative is also uncertain post-COVID-19.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...

Turkey warns against attacks on its presence in Libya

Turkey warned on Thursday that attacks on its interests in Libya by Khalifa Haftars forces will have very grave consequences, after advances by the countrys Turkish-backed government.Ankara has provided military support to the international...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 655pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Bajaj Auto shares gain over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday closed over 3 per cent higher after its fourth-quarter earnings were ahead of market estimates. On the BSE, the scrip closed at Rs 2,639.45, a rise of 3.18 per cent. During the day, it gained 6.44 per cent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020