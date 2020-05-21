Left Menu
Priyanka remembers father Rajiv Gandhi with 'last photo' together

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday remembered her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, and posted a photo with him which she said was their last click together. She is seen in the photograph, which she captioned "last photo with father", with Rajiv Gandhi's arms around her.

She also remembered the "gifts of my father's life", saying one needs to be kind to those who are unkind to them, to nurture a strong heart and fill it with love no matter how great its sorrows. Priyanka Gandhi was 19 when the former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 during a poll campaign in Tamil Nadu.

"To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; to nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it's sorrows; these are the gifts of my father's life," she tweeted. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, a village near Chennai, on May 21, 1991, at a public meeting while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate. He served as the country's sixth Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the 1984 assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi and became the youngest prime minister at the age of 40.

