U.S. Senate confirms Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

U.S. Senate confirms Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:14 IST
The U.S. Senate backed Republican House of Representatives member John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump the second time he tapped the conservative lawmaker for the top spot.
The Senate backed Ratcliffe's nomination by 49 to 44, amid stiff opposition from Democrats.
