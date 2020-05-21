Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials don't respond to their phone calls, MLAs complain to Hry assembly Speaker

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:13 IST
Officials don't respond to their phone calls, MLAs complain to Hry assembly Speaker

Some Haryana MLAs cutting across party lines on Thursday complained to state Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta that many government officials do not respond to their phone calls, prompting the speaker to assure lawmakers that he would do the needful. Gupta told reporters that the MLAs complained of officials’ non-responsive attitude during a video conference that he held with 20 lawmakers of different parties to know the situation in their respective areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also sought suggestions from the state legislators regarding the Vidhan Sabha House committees which are formed for one year.

Gupta sought to know from the members how can these committees be made more effective, what improvements can be made to them and how can their decisions be implemented amid the present situation. The speaker said some MLAs complained that many officials do not respond to their phone calls nor do they give answers to their queries.

The legislators pointed out that being public representatives, they were answerable to the people of their constituencies and in this scenario it creates difficulty for them in discharge of their duties amid the COVID crisis. “I told the MLAs that if they have a list of such officials they can give it to me. I also told them that they should give written complaint to me regarding such officials because if officials do not give response to public representatives, it amounts to breach of privileges of the elected members.

“As Vidhan Sabha speaker, I have to protect the rights of the members,” Gupta said. He also said the House committees can also take action against such officials.

Gupta also said that legislators came up with some valuable suggestions during the conference. He said opposition Congress' senior leader Kiran Choudhary also gave some good suggestions. PTI SUN VSD RAX RAX

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CBI files chargesheet in Yogesh Gowda murder case in Karnataka

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the case relating to the killing of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda, before a court in Dharwad. Gowda, a BJP Zilla panchayat member, was murdered on June 15, 2016 in front of a gym in Saptap...

Amphan hits 45 lakh in Odisha; Patnaik seeks house damage report in 7 days

Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, officials said on Thursday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked them to submit report on damage to crops and houses within stipulated time. ...

COVID-19 tally rises to 146 in Uttarakhand

Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday in a record single-day spike since the return of migrants began in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146. The number of active cases in the hill ...

Bihar reports 10th COVID-19 fatality; infection tally reaches 1,987

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar soared to 1,987 on Thursday, when 211 people tested positive for the coronavirus, as the health department declared a 55-year-old man, who died at a hospital two days ago, as the states tenth fata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020