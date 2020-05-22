Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. State Department warns China over new Hong Kong security law

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:03 IST
U.S. State Department warns China over new Hong Kong security law

The United States on Thursday warned China against imposing a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory's special status, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. "Any effort to impose national security legislation that does not reflect the will of the people of Hong Kong would be highly destabilizing, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community," Ortagus said in emailed comments.

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that the United States would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over the former British colony. The "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" approved by Trump last year requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify the favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial center.

If the State Department decided to decertify the territory, it still would ultimately fall to Trump whether to decide to end some, all, or none of the privileges Hong Kong currently enjoys. Ending Hong Kong's special status would be a big blow for U.S. firms. According to the State Department, 85,000 U.S. citizens lived in Hong Kong in 2018 and more than 1,300 U.S. companies operate there, including nearly every major U.S. financial firm.

Beijing's statements on the issue already undermine China's commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Ortagus said. "A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms is in the interest of Hong Kong, China, the United States, and the broader international community," she added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani police arrest cousin of two girls murdered over social media kissing video

Pakistani police have arrested the cousin of two teenage girls whom he is suspected of killing after a video of the girls kissing a man went viral on social media, officials said on Thursday. Jasima Bibi and Saeeda Bibi, sisters aged 16 and...

Immortals introduce Valorant roster

Immortals unveiled four of the five members for their new professional Valorant roster on Thursday, with all four bringing backgrounds from Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The team announced the additions of Yannick Koler Blanchette, Amgal...

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020