Trump: US flag will be half-staff next 3 days

Trump: US flag will be half-staff next 3 daysPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:47 IST
President Donald Trump says he will order the US flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three days as the death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 95,000
Trump tweeted Thursday: “I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus." He said the flags will continue to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in honor of those in the military who died serving their country
The move follows a request from Democratic leaders to do so to recognize a “sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Trump that an order to fly the US flag at half-staff would “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”
