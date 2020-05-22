Rural populace more aware about COVID-19 than urban: Chouhan

Rural populace more aware about COVID-19 than urban: ChouhanPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the people in rural areas are more aware about coronavirus than their urban counterparts. Chouhan made this observation while during his interaction with sarpanchs (village heads) across the state during the launch of 'Sabko Milega Rojgar' (Everyone will get employment) campaign to distribute the MGNREGA job cards in the state.
"I saw more awareness (about COVID-19) in villages than in cities. They sealed their respective villages, so that coronavirus does not spread through migrant workers after their arrival in the village," he said during his interaction via video-conferencing. While thanking the panchayat office-bearers for their efforts, Chouhan said, "Because of this awareness, coronavirus didn't spread in villages unlike the urban areas." He told the sarpanchs not to allow coronavirus to enter their villages, and advised them to drink ayurvedic decoction to increase the immunity.
"The fight against coronavirus is not going to end in a day. We have made arrangements on a war footing and decided that during the lockdown, no one would go home on foot." PTI ADU NP NP.
