Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati slams Congress, says displaying plight of migrants is "drama"

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday again lashed out at Congress for not doing enough to help the migrant labourers during coronavirus lockdown, saying, the videos shared by the party displaying the plight of migrants is more of a "drama" than a "sympathy."

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:24 IST
Mayawati slams Congress, says displaying plight of migrants is "drama"
Mayawati [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday again lashed out at Congress for not doing enough to help the migrant labourers during coronavirus lockdown, saying, the videos shared by the party displaying the plight of migrants is more of a "drama" than a "sympathy." She also stated that while in power Congress has done very little to uplift the poor and has not made any arrangements for them in their native places for earning livelihood and forcing them to move out of their hometowns in search of work.

"Today, the plight of the crores of migrant workers is visible to the entire country. Congress is the main culprit for that because while in power they have not made any arrangements for the poor to earn livelihood in their villages and cities which is why these people have to move out from their homes for work," Mayawati tweeted. "In the same way, the video which has been shared by the Congress to show the grief and pain of the migrants who became the victims of lockdown tragedy seems less of sympathy and more of drama. It would have been better if the Congress informs us to how many they have extended help while meeting them," she tweeted.

She also targeted the Centre on the issue stating, "If the BJP led Central and the state governments would have not followed the footsteps of the Congress, if they implement policies that create jobs for the natives of the state in order to make them self-reliant then these migrants will not suffer in future." A couple of days back, the BSP chief targeted both the BJP and the Congress for allegedly playing "disgusting" politics over the migrant's issue even as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, ...

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar; tally at 323

Seventeen new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gautam Budhha Nagar district on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases here to 323, said District Surveillance Officer.Five patients were discharged from GIMS Hospital...

Great to be bowling again, says Ben Stokes

As England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has allowed its players to have training sessions, all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday had a bowling session and said it is great to be having a cricket drill. Stokes posted a video of himself on Instag...

Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 1800 hours SPO-CRI-ICC-RESUMPTION Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission ICC Dubai, May 23 PTI The ICC has advised its member nations to exercise caution while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020