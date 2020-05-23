Mayawati slams Congress, says displaying plight of migrants is "drama"

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday again lashed out at Congress for not doing enough to help the migrant labourers during coronavirus lockdown, saying, the videos shared by the party displaying the plight of migrants is more of a "drama" than a "sympathy." She also stated that while in power Congress has done very little to uplift the poor and has not made any arrangements for them in their native places for earning livelihood and forcing them to move out of their hometowns in search of work.

"Today, the plight of the crores of migrant workers is visible to the entire country. Congress is the main culprit for that because while in power they have not made any arrangements for the poor to earn livelihood in their villages and cities which is why these people have to move out from their homes for work," Mayawati tweeted. "In the same way, the video which has been shared by the Congress to show the grief and pain of the migrants who became the victims of lockdown tragedy seems less of sympathy and more of drama. It would have been better if the Congress informs us to how many they have extended help while meeting them," she tweeted.

She also targeted the Centre on the issue stating, "If the BJP led Central and the state governments would have not followed the footsteps of the Congress, if they implement policies that create jobs for the natives of the state in order to make them self-reliant then these migrants will not suffer in future." A couple of days back, the BSP chief targeted both the BJP and the Congress for allegedly playing "disgusting" politics over the migrant's issue even as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)