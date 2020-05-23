Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 21,000 respond to Maha CM's appeal for 'COVID Yoddhas'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:33 IST
Over 21,000 respond to Maha CM's appeal for 'COVID Yoddhas'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday wrote to the 21,752 "COVID Yoddhas" who responded to his call to render service to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, telling them their move had given him strength. He said the work they would do in the fight against the outbreak would be service towards God and country.

"You have joined the fight as a soldier along with each and every citizen of the state. With you joining the fight, I get strength," Thackeray said in the letter. Of the 21,752 people who responded to Thackeray's call to join the fight as "COVID yoddhas", or warriors against the COVID-19 outbreak, as many as 12,203 are from the medical profession, like doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, ward boys, lab technicians, several of whom expressed willingness to be posted in the state's red zones.

Those who have responded also include teachers, security guards, social workers and others from non-medical fields, their numbers totaling 9,649, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said. "As many as 3,716 have shown readiness to work in the red zones. In Mumbai, 3,766 applications were received, out of which 1785 are from the medical field. They have expressed readiness to work in the jumbo COVID facilities being created in the metropolis," it added.

Thackeray expressed gratitude by writing to them personally..

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, ...

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar; tally at 323

Seventeen new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gautam Budhha Nagar district on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases here to 323, said District Surveillance Officer.Five patients were discharged from GIMS Hospital...

Great to be bowling again, says Ben Stokes

As England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has allowed its players to have training sessions, all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday had a bowling session and said it is great to be having a cricket drill. Stokes posted a video of himself on Instag...

Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 1800 hours SPO-CRI-ICC-RESUMPTION Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission ICC Dubai, May 23 PTI The ICC has advised its member nations to exercise caution while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020