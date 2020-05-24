Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati a ‘Twitter behanji’ and ‘undeclared spokesperson of BJP’: Cong

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:09 IST
Mayawati a ‘Twitter behanji’ and ‘undeclared spokesperson of BJP’: Cong

The Congress on Sunday described BSP chief Mayawati as a "Twitter behanji" and “undeclared spokesperson of the BJP”, “angry with” the grand old party’s “proactive” efforts to mitigate migrant workers’ miseries amid the coronavirus lockdown. Congress leader PL Punia hit back at Mayawati a day after the BSP described Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with migrant workers a “drama”, in a language allegedly similar to that of the BJP. "The language and the tweets, which the 'Twitter behanji' is using clearly indicates that she makes the press note for the BJP and sends it,” Punia told reporters.

“She feels angry over the proactive efforts of the Congress and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (in mitigating the poor’s plight amid the lockdown),” he added. Punia also accused the BSP of having a “tacit understanding” with the BJP while the Congress’ SC cell chairman Brijlal Khabri said, “Mayawati is the undeclared spokesperson of the BJP.” “There seems to be a tacit understanding between the BSP and BJP, as the both have termed Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with poor labourers as drama,” said Punia.

Punia also accused Mayawati of being silent amid alleged rise in incidents of attacks on Dalits during the Yogi Adityanath government’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh. "The list of attacks on Dalits is long, and it is taking place under the patronage of the government. We have been raising questions and fighting on this. But why is the self-proclaimed leader of Dalits silent?" he asked.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UP to home quarantine air travellers, outsiders on brief visit exempted

Lucknow, May 24 PTI As domestic flights resume on Monday, Uttar Pradesh government said air travellers to the state will be home quarantine for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or if they clear the coronavirus test earli...

60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Bihar, toll rises to 13

A 60-year-old-man died of COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the toll to 13 in the state, the Health Department said. At present, there are a total of 2,478 coronavirus cases in the state, it said.A 60-year-old man from Siwan district died...

On this day in 2009: Deccan Chargers won IPL

It was on May 24, 2009, when Deccan Chargers managed to win the second edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The second edition of the IPL was played in South Africa due to the general elections in India and Deccan Chargers defeated Roy...

Sand dunes force authorities to close Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi highway

Rameswaram Tamil Nadu India, May 24 The stretch of road connecting Rameswaram to Dhanushkodis Arichal Munai, a tip of land protruding into the sea, has been closed for visitors as strong monsoon winds have started pushing the sand dunes tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020