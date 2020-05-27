Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revolt brews over UK PM aide’s lockdown drive, police probe breach

PTI | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:27 IST
Revolt brews over UK PM aide’s lockdown drive, police probe breach
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

As many as 39 MPs from within British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own Conservative Party are in a rebellion mode on Wednesday, demanding the removal of the premier's top aide, Dominic Cummings, as the row surrounding his 400-km drive at the height of the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown refuses to die down. Several Cabinet ministers are also believed to be of the view that Cummings, Downing Street's Chief Strategy Adviser, did breach the spirit of the rules and must step down in the wake of junior Scotland minister Douglas Ross' resignation from the government over the issue on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a full-fledged police investigation is underway to establish any legal breaches of the guidelines.

Public opinion is also seen to be hardening against the senior adviser since he addressed a rare press conference in Downing Street earlier this week, with a new survey slashing the Johnson-led Tory party's lead over the opposition Labour Party by nine points. A YouGov survey for 'The Times' found support for the Tories was down by four points to 44 percent, while Labour added five points to 38 percent compared with a week ago. Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is among the Tory MPs leading the party's backbench revolt over the issue and has declared that Cummings committed a "clear breach of the lockdown rules". Now the chair of the House of Commons Health Committee, Hunt said the adviser's actions risked undermining public health advice. "Sometimes people do need to resign," he said.

Bob Neill, Tory MP for Bromley and Chislehurst, said the row had become a "distraction", while Craig Whittaker, Conservative MP for Calder Valley, said that Cummings' position was untenable. "I respect he is taking a decision but what I can't get my head around is why he can't take responsibility for that decision," said Whittaker.

Johnson is set for another barrage of hostile questioning over his decision to stick by his aide during a pre-scheduled hearing of the House of Commons Liaison Committee, the cross-party parliamentary committee with the remit to question a Prime Minister. The hearing, later on, Wednesday, will be the first time that Johnson would face direct questions from MPs since the allegations against Cummings emerged at the end of last week. The hearing will focus on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with the controversy over Cummings' actions likely to occupy a chunk of the 90-minute session.

The senior Downing Street official has defended his decision in March to drive from his London home to his parents' farm in Durham, north-east England, when his wife had coronavirus symptoms, saying he needed to ensure childcare for his four-year-old son in case he also became very ill with COVID-19. He had justified a second drive to a nearby beauty spot of Barnard Castle in early April as a means to test his eyesight for a planned longer journey back to work in London. Cummings insists he "behaved reasonably and legally" and that his actions were in line with the coronavirus guidelines, a position backed by Johnson.

Local Durham police have begun an investigation into the issue by interviewing witnesses, according to the 'Guardian' and 'Daily Mirror' – the newspapers which first reported on the alleged breach. Officers also have access to software to track the movement of a vehicle used by the aide and there is also a consideration on whether the UK's Highway Code was breached by his driving to reportedly test poor vision. The government is keen to move on from the row, with UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick repeating the UK PM's assertion that his aide's actions were "within the law" and he retained the backing of the Cabinet.

"And so my view is that now we accept that and we move on because there are many, many more important issues that we need to be talking about," he said. Meanwhile, the Opposition Labour Party has kept up its pressure on the government, demanding action. Indian-origin Labour MPs, including shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and veteran MP Virendra Sharma, are among those piling on the pressure.

"Something has got to change and it's got to change very, very quickly if the public is going to have confidence," said Nandy, demanding the removal of Cummings. Sharma said he had received an "overwhelming response" from his west London constituents over the issue in a letter addressed to Johnson.

"His actions and your support of him have undermined our collective effort to beat the coronavirus and the sacrifice millions of us have had to make," said the 73-year-old parliamentarian, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Forty villagers killed in massacre in northeast Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist militants have killed at least 40 people in northeastern Congo, a rights group said on Wednesday, the latest in a wave of attacks against civilians in the mountainous ...

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry

Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming. One of the nations biggest manufacturers will lay off 6,770 US employees this week, and an...

69 fresh COVID-19 cases in U'khand, total 469

As many as 69 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 469A state health department bulletin said nearly all the new COVID-19 patients have travelled ...

Locusts reach Jhansi, other UP districts on alert

After attacking crops in Madhya Pradesh, a swarm of locusts reached Jhansi district on Wednesday, an Uttar Pradesh official said. Other districts in the region are also on alert. Locusts struck the district last week as well, but they au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020