China slams Trump for threatening to slap sanctions on Chinese students

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Friday termed US President Donald Trump's threat to slap sanctions on its students in America as racist, saying it is brazen political persecution and reminiscent of the McCarthy era. According to the reports, the Trump administration may expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at American universities and impose sanctions against some Chinese officials amidst tensions between the two countries over the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, human rights, and Hong Kong.

Trump said that he would make an announcement about China on Friday with administration officials saying he is considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of Chinese students affiliated with the educational institutions linked to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) or the Chinese intelligence. Reacting to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that bilateral people-to-people exchanges are often criticized by the US, which runs counter to the supposed openness and liberalism preached by it.

He pointed out that the plan exposes a deep-rooted "Cold War" and zero-sum mentality that permeates the thinking of some Americans. "It makes people wonder if the notorious era of McCarthyism is making a comeback in the US?" Zhao asked, warning the US not to violate the legal rights of the Chinese students in America.

The move is racist and would be brazen political persecution, he said. McCarthyism is the practice of making accusations of subversion or treason without proper regard for evidence.

The US leaders have said they would protect the Chinese nationals, including students in the US, and asserted that those students are of vital importance to the US education system, Zhao said. "The remarks linger, but the US seems to want to go back on its promises," he added.

