Trump says he spoke with family of George Floyd

Trump says he spoke with family of George FloydReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 02:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three days of violent protests in Minneapolis.
Trump, speaking during an event at the White House, also said "we can't allow" the demonstrations in Minneapolis "to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos."
