SHO suicide: BJP’s Rajendra Rathore booked for ‘violating lockdown’ at police station

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:34 IST
Senior BJP lawmaker Rajendra Rathore and former BSP MLA Manoj Nyangli have been booked along with over 150 others for allegedly violating lockdown and social-distancing norms while registering their protest over the alleged suicide by a police officer. They had gathered at the Rajgarh Police Station, Churu, on May 23 after it was reported that the Station House Officer, Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, had allegedly killed himself. “The FIR was registered against them on May 24 for violating lockdown and social-distancing norms. It has been referred to the CID (CB) for investigation,” the state police said on Saturday.

The police have named some leaders including Churu MLA Rathore, who is also the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, and “150-200” others in the FIR. Vishnoi had allegedly hanged himself to death at his official residence and the matter came to light on May 23 morning. After the news spread, BJP leaders had gathered at the police station to demand a CBI inquiry in the matter.

