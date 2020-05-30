Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi a hardworking, dynamic and foresighted leader: MP CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:35 IST
Modi a hardworking, dynamic and foresighted leader: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a hardworking, dynamic, inspiring and foresighted leader. In a series of tweets on the first year of the Modi government's second term in office, Chouhan also explained what according him every letter in the PM's surname stood for.

"The mantra named MODI is enshrined in the heart of every citizen of India. Wherever you go, whether in the country or abroad, everywhere you hear chanting of Modi-Modi. This mantra fills our hearts with a new energy," he said.

It is said that those who work, also achieve a name. The entire world believes in the work of our celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a very important message is hidden in his name, he said.

Chouhan said that the letter M in Modi's name stands for motivational and mehanati (hardworking). "Modi ji is motivational, he works tirelessly. He always motivates all of us to take this great country to a new height," Chouhan said.

The second letter 'O' stands for ojasvi (powerful) and opportunity, Chouhan said, adding, "Modi ji is our powerful leader, who identifies hidden opportunities in India and continuously tries to polish it. He turned the coronavirus challenge into an opportunity." He said that the third letter 'D' stands for doordarshita (foresight), dynamic leadership, development. "Modi's foresight is a testimony to the dynamic leadership that is pushing India forward on the path of development. The whole world recognise him as 'Vikas Purush', Chouhan said.

He said the fourth and the last letter in the name 'I' stands for India, inspire and ichhashakti (will power), he said. "Modi ji is our leader who inspires India to make the country self-reliant with his strong will," he added.

In a blog on Friday evening, Chouhan also drawn the parallel between the Narendra Modi government and 'Ram rajya'. Modi and his cabinet had taken oath on this day last year.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever...

UK government authorises return of live sport

The British government has approved the return of domestic competitive sport behind closed doors from June 1. Major professional competitions have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus.But Culture, Media and Sport Secretary ...

Special court adjourns hearing on UP Cong chief's bail plea

A special court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallus bail plea till June 1 after the prosecution submitted that the investigation was ongoing. Lallu, arrested on May 20 for alleged forgery of...

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020