Congress sends appreciation letter to Octogenarian porter for his exemplary work in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday sent an appreciation letter to an 80-year-old porter who has been helping tired migrant labourers arriving from other states carry their luggage at Charbagh Railway Station here amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:18 IST
Congress workers present appreciation letter to 80-year-old Mujibullah for his extraordinary service at Charbagh Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday sent an appreciation letter to an 80-year-old porter who has been helping tired migrant labourers arriving from other states carry their luggage at Charbagh Railway Station here amid COVID-19 lockdown. Shahnawaz Aalam, State President, Minority department, Congress said that Congress has been appreciating people who are doing extraordinary work in this time pandemic so after reading about Mujibullah J in a newspaper they sent an appreciation letter for him to thank him for his humanitarian work.

"The Congress has sent appreciation letters to all the people who are involved in extraordinary work be it a woman in Muzaffarnagar who had donated Rs 21,000 to fight COVID-19 or be it a woman who provided free food to people. Priyanka Gandhi Ji had read about Mujibullah who is 80-year-old and has been helping people carrying their luggage, so she enquired about him through us and sent a letter," Aalam told ANI. "She mentioned that Mujibullah's sacrifice will be remembered even after this pandemic and suggested him to take care of himself," added Aalam.

Speaking to ANI Mujibullah said, "I am an 80-year-old man and providing free services of carrying luggage to the tired migrant labourers. I want them to be safe and at home. I pray to Allah that this virus goes away soon and everything is normal again." (ANI)

