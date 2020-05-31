Left Menu
DC mayor calls Trumps threatening tweets 'gross'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:51 IST
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser lashed out at President Donald for his tweets criticizing her and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department after protests near the White House on Friday night. Trump warned in a tweet Saturday that the Secret Service was ready to unleash "the most vicious dogs and the most ominous weapons I have ever seen" if protesters had managed to breach the security lines.

Bowser called Trump's remark's "gross," said the reference to attack dogs conjures up with the worst memories of the nation's fight against segregation. She says, "I call upon our city and our nation to exercise restraint, great restraint even as the president tries to divide us. I feel like these comments are an attack on humanity, an attack on black America, and they make my city less safe." Bowser says the MPD stood ready to coordinate with the Secret Service if the protests continue Saturday night.

She says people are desperate for change and "leaders who recognize this pain," instead of "the glorification of violence against American citizens. What used to be heard in dog whistles, we now hear from a bullhorn.".

