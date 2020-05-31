TMC hits back at Amit Shah for comments on violence in Bengal

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said according to NCRB data, incidents of communal and political violence were much higher in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra as compared to West Bengal, hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Responding to Shah's assertion that incidents of violence were higher in Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal, Banerjee asked which party was ruling these states.

"As per NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) 2018 data, when compared to West Bengal, the incidence of communal and political violence was nearly 315 per cent more in Bihar, 245 per cent more in Jharkhand, 193 per cent more in Maharashtra, 180 per cent more in MP and 52 per cent more in Gujarat!" the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. While the number of such incidents stood at 46 in West Bengal, it was 191 in Bihar, 159 in Jharkhand, 135 in Maharashtra, 129 in Madhya Pradesh and 70 in Gujarat, he said.

Shah had on Saturday said in an interview that violence has become an "etiquette" in the politics of West Bengal and "it is time for a change" in the state. He further said that the saffron party is "definitely going to win" in the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.