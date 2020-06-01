14-days quarantine mandatory for returnees in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that all people coming to the state from other states are required to stay in institutional quarantine for 14 days. "The number of COVID-19 cases is going up as returnees are testing positive in Manipur. All incoming people from other states are required to remain in institutional quarantine for 14 days," said Singh.

When asked about the attack on a special train, ferrying stranded people from Goa to Manipur, the Chief Minister said he is glad that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal intervened. "We cannot blame the entire country or any specific state for the attack. We should blame the people involved in the act. Everywhere there are gundas (goons), so we should condemn those people and not whole Bihar or the rest of the country. I immediately appealed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and they intervened. A few days back people of Bihar were seen distributing food items to passengers coming to North East," Singh said.

The Chief Minister further appreciated people of Bihar for distributing food to people of North East. Meanwhile, five more cases of coronavirus were found in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 71, the state government had said. (ANI)