Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-"Lemon" or not, Trump is stuck with Phase 1 China trade deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST
ANALYSIS-"Lemon" or not, Trump is stuck with Phase 1 China trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump has little choice but to stick with his Phase 1 China trade deal despite his anger at Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security rules, and dwindling hopes China can meet U.S. goods purchase targets, people familiar with his administration's deliberations say.

The U.S.-China trade negotiations took more than two years, heaped tariffs on $370 billion of Chinese products, whipsawed financial markets, and dimmed global growth prospects well before the coronavirus outbreak crushed them. In recent weeks, suggestions that Trump may cancel the deal have emanated from the White House almost daily, and businesses, investors, and China trade watchers are hanging on to every word and tweet.

But on Friday, when Trump said the United States would start dismantling trade and travel privileges for Hong Kong, he did not mention the deal. Stock markets heaved a sigh of relief, with the S&P 500 reversing losses. Talking tough on China and criticizing the Obama administration's more measured approach is a key part of Trump's re-election strategy. Sticking with the pact may mean accepting that China is likely to fall short of purchase commitments for U.S. agricultural goods, manufactured products, energy, and services - goals that many said were unrealistic even before the pandemic.

Canceling the deal, though, would reignite the nearly two-year U.S.-China trade war at a time U.S. unemployment is at its worst since the 1930s Great Depression. The next U.S. step would likely be reviving previously planned but canceled tariffs on some $165 billion worth of Chinese consumer goods, including Apple cellphones and computers, toys, and clothing - all ultimately paid by U.S. companies and passed on to consumers. Beijing would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. goods, fueling more market turmoil, and delaying recovery.

"He's stuck with a lemon. He gets an empty agreement if he sticks with it, and he gets more actions that create an economic drag and more volatility if he abandons it," said one person briefed on the administration's trade deliberations. U.S. goods export https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5700.html to China in the first quarter were down $4 billion from the trade war-damaged levels a year earlier, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Peterson Institute of International Economics estimates https://www.piie.com/research/piie-charts/us-china-phase-one-tracker-chinas-purchases-us-goods that during the first quarter, China made only about 40% of the purchases it needed to stay on target for a first-year increase of $77 billion over 2017 levels, implying an extremely steep climb in the second half. Leaving the deal now would not buy a lasting political bounce for Trump in manufacturing-heavy swing states with five months to go before the presidential election, analysts say.

COMPLEX RELATIONSHIP Trump blames China for failing to contain the coronavirus and has repeatedly said the deal, including its pledges to boost U.S. exports to China by $200 billion over two years, no longer means as much to him with U.S. coronavirus deaths now over 100,000 and job losses piling up.

Trump said on Friday that China was "absolutely smothering Hong Kong's freedom," but refrained from harsh sanctions that could put the trade deal in jeopardy, taking milder steps to revoke the territory's separate travel and customs benefits from China. Claire Reade, a former U.S. trade negotiator, said Trump's "peripheral steps" would not deter Beijing from proceeding with the security law, as it regards Hong Kong as a core national security issue.

"Probably the most significant thing from the trade perspective is that the Phase 1 trade deal is – for now anyway - unaffected," said Reade, senior counsel with Arnold and Porter law firm in Washington. White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow criticized Beijing last week, but on trade told CNBC: "It's a complex relationship. The China Phase 1 trade deal does continue to go on for the moment and we may be making progress there."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has recently cited "continuing progress" in the deal after China welcomed U.S. blueberries, barley, beef, and dairy products. He has touted the deal's dispute settlement mechanism, which provides for regular consultations on compliance with Beijing's commitments on intellectual property protections, financial services, agriculture standards, and purchases. U.S.-China flashpoints on Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other issues did not derail negotiations that resulted in new concessions from China, said Jamieson Greer, who served as Lighthizer's chief of staff until April.

"Some of these security and human rights challenges have certainly complicated the atmosphere, but the trade agreement can still provide a set of rules governing important aspects of the trade relationship," said Greer, now an international trade partner at the King and Spalding law firm. Another person familiar with USTR thinking said the agency "needs to make Phase 1 look good. They want to show that progress is being made. The president looks at the China relationship much more broadly."

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa loosens lockdown to revive battered economy

South Africa sought to revive its stuttering economy on Monday with a partial lifting of its coronavirus lockdown, letting people out for work, worship or shopping, and allowing mines and factories to run at full capacity.President Cyril Ra...

Music industry hits pause to reflect as U.S. protests rage

Leading record labels will mark Black Out Tuesday this week, suspending business and working with communities to fight racial inequality after protests erupted in the United States following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police...

Cabinet approves Rs 50,000 cr equity infusion scheme to support MSMEs

New Delhi India, June 1 ANI The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs, which was announced last month as part of AtmaNirbhar Bha...

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May

Hero MotoCorp, the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 1.12 lakh units of two-wheelers in May while gradually emerging from the countrywide lockdown due to Covid-19. The company scaled-up production in a grad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020