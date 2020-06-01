Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin rejects idea floated by Obama-era security advisor it stoked U.S. protests

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:29 IST
Kremlin rejects idea floated by Obama-era security advisor it stoked U.S. protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin on Monday rejected accusations it had played any role in protests rocking the United States after former U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice raised the possibility of Russian involvement. Unrest has swept U.S. cities since last week after peaceful protests over the death of a black man in the custody of a white police officer turned violent. On Saturday Rice told CNN that fostering violence at protests was "right out of the Russian playbook".

"We see it all the time, we've seen it for years and frankly every day on social media where they take any painful divisive issue....and they play on both sides," she said. "Their aim is to divide us, to cause us to come into combat with each other, and to disintegrate from within." "I would not be surprised to learn they have fomented some of these extremists on both sides using social media. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that they are funding it in some way, shape, or form and that's something that we need to take seriously."

Asked about Rice's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We have never interfered in international affairs and we don't intend to interfere now." "Any insinuations that have been mentioned are absolutely wrong, erroneous, and, as far as we understand, such insinuations can in no way reflect Washington's official position," said Peskov.

Russia has previously denied U.S. allegations it meddled in the 2016 presidential election to try to help Donald Trump get elected and says it is keen to try to rebuild battered ties with Washington.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation along LAC stable and controllable, can be resolved through dialogue: China

Noting that the situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC is stable and controllable, China on Monday said both diplomatic and military communication channels are open between the two countries on the border issue and expressed the bel...

CBI reports first coronavirus cases as 2 junior officials test positive

Two officials posted at the CBI headquarters here have tested positive for COVID-19, in first cases of the infection in the investigative agencies, sources said Monday.&#160; The junior-level officials have been sent on leave and asked to ...

Indraprastha Gas Ltd announces Re 1/kg hike in CNG prices in Delhi NCR from Jun 2.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd announces Re 1kg hike in CNG prices in Delhi NCR from Jun 2....

UPDATE 2-Moderna extends lipids deal to boost COVID-19 vaccine candidate output (May 28)

Moderna Inc has extended a deal to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. biotech looks to build capacity and produce enough doses to meet expected global demand.The company on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020